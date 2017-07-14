Live music returns to Aden

Building on the resounding success of the 2016 and Spring 2017 series of concerts in Aden Country Park Theatre, the ‘Music at Aden’ group has commissioned an exciting and eclectic programme for the coming months.

The new series begins on July 29 at 7.30pm with the acclaimed Roslin String Quartet’s presentation of much-loved pieces by Grieg and Bartók, as well as an arrangement of Scottish tunes.

On September 3 at 4 pm the truly inspirational Cellisimo presents what they describe as ‘… a romp of cello duets with some surprises’.

Any gloominess as long summer days are consigned to memory is certain to be dispelled by the renowned Heller Quartet’s performance of works by Beethoven and Borodin on October 1 at 4pm.

Jazz aficionados should definitely note Nov 5 at 4pm, when Mary May, one of Scotland’s best jazz singers, is certain to enthral with her performance of Billie Holiday songs.

The popular Aurora Choir rounds off the third season with a rousing rendition of seasonal songs on December 3 at 12 noon.

‘Music at Aden’, a small group of enthusiasts within the umbrella of ‘Friends of Aden’, strives to attract excellent classical, jazz and folk music performances to Aden Country Park and to encourage participation of young musicians.

Most of the concerts to-date have played to a full house and feedback has invariably been positive.

Proposals for the 2018 concerts are well advanced.

The ‘Music at Aden’ group is grateful for the support of all of the musicians who produced such memorable music in the first and second series and to everyone who attended and entered into the spirit of the concerts so enthusiastically.

'Music at Aden’ has been fortunate in securing a small grant so far and continues to seek funding towards its aim of making good music accessible locally at an affordable price. Any suggestions for funding, fund-raising or offers of sponsorship, no matter how small, will be very gratefully received.

Most importantly, please support ‘Music at Aden’s’ aims by coming to the concerts, where you will be warmly welcomed and guaranteed an enjoyable and fulfilling musical experience in a delightful venue.

Tickets are available at the Aden craft and Gift Shop and at the Door Tel: 01771 624268 or 07729 791482 for further details.