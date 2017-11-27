Little Mix set to return to AECC

The world's biggest girl band, Little Mix, will return to Aberdeen to play outdoors at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) on Saturday, July 28 as part of the group’s ‘The Summer Hits Tour 2018’.

The show will see the girls perform their greatest hits, including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and 'Wings’ to 20,500 fans in purpose-built outdoor arena on the grounds of AECC with a seated and standing capacity.

The band have previously visited the city twice with their last two tours selling out four nights across them and wowing 19,000 fans with their performance.

This third tour comes as the band release The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album 'Glory Days'.

The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart surpassing any other album released by a female group this millennium and becoming the longest reigning girl group No.1 album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

Director of Sales & Marketing for AECC, Louise Stewart said: “It's fantastic to welcome Little Mix back to the North-east next summer.

"The girls always put on an amazing show with a big production so we imagine this outdoors gig to be no different.

"This will be the third time we have utilised the grounds to create an outdoor arena, the first being Sir Elton John in 2015 and Olly Murs earlier this year.

"They are always a great experience and provide a fantastic atmosphere for fans who will undoubtedly provide Little Mix with a lively welcome!"

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9.30am this Thursday (November 30) and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AECC or by calling 08444 77 9000.