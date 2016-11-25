Light-up fun at Buchanhaven

The festive spirit arrived in Peterhead in barrowloads last week as the official switch-on of the displays at Buchanhaven Heritage Centre took place.

Hundreds of folk headed to the heritage centre on Thursday where its switch-on took place at 6pm.

The youngsters kept the crowds entertained.

Prior to the light-up there was a programme of entertainment to keep the crowds busy which included The Red Brick Theatre, Buchanhaven School Choir and, of course, the VIP man himself.

Waves Radio performed the official duties of the evening and in attendance were The Wavettes, Lisa Christie with a range of light-up toys and Betty Bell Confectionery & Preserves.

Local shops also stayed open, including Radar Chip Shop on Skelton Street who served up some tasty specials for the occasion.

Hot chocolate, non-alcoholic wine and sweet mince and apple pies were also available to keep the crowds warm.

There was a huge crowd for the switch-on.

Speaking after the event, Alex Geddes, chair of Buchanhaven Heritage Society, said: “It was a super event and once again well supported by the folk of Buchanhaven.

"Aside for a wee hiccup with the actual switch-on itself, the evening went very well and I'd like to thank everyone who came along on the night and to all those who worked hard behind the scenes to make the event such a success."

Young singers belted out some traditional Christmas favourites.