Language Cafe celebrates Rabbie Burns

Members of Peterhead’s Language Cafe held a Burns Supper on Wednesday to celebrate the Bard

The cafe meets each Wednesday in the former Happit Shop in Drummers Corner and is run in partnership with the Ssamis research project, the Workers’ Educational Association and Modo.

Everyone is welcome to go along to the friendly venue where they can enjoy conversation over coffee and meet new people.

Primarily aimed at the migrant workers’ community in Peterhead, the overall aim of the cafe is to provide informal English language support.

Katrena Wilkie, who runs the language cafe, told the Buchanie: “This initiative has opened a huge opportunity.

“Seeing the benefits to the community, the owners of the building have given Modo rent-free license to use the space.

“Already this has generated significant interest from cultural organisations and the building has already hosted three exhibitions and a number of cultural events and workshops ranging from film to Commedia dell’arte.

“We hope to demonstrate the need and demand for a permanent cultural hub in Peterhead,” she added.