Ladies to the fore in landscape competition

The third themed competition by Craigewan Photographic Club was landscapes and was judged digitally by Dave Hollis from England.

Dave has taught photography for many years and has a wealth of knowledge in club judging too.

Michele Emslie's Kelpies picture was narrowly beaten.

He enjoyed seeing scenic images from Scotland and afar and was surprised at the level of photography from this young club.

This was a case of ladies on top as the first three places went to Beverley Thain who just edged out Michele Emslie by one point with a score of 50 out of a possible 60, although Michele scored the highest individual score with 19/20 for her Sparlking Kelpies image, followed by Beverley Thain and Colin Meikle on 18 points.

This makes the league interesting for the last competition which is an open theme where members can enter three images of their own choice.

The league positions now are Michele Emslie first with 152 points followed Beverley Thain and Dave Johnston on 151 points.

Colin Meikle's wineos surf image.

The club meets every Tuesday night at the Peterhead Academy and welcomes all ranges of photographers. It can be contacted through its website or Facebook page.