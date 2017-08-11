James Jamieson hosts Scottish Clay Pigeon Shoots

Long-term supporters of Friends of ANCHOR, James Jamieson Construction, hosts their third, annual, clay pigeon shoot this weekend.

With the Scottish Clay Target Association, James Jamieson Construction hosts a two-day event comprising of the Scottish National Sporting on Saturday, August 12 and the Sportrap on Sunday, August 13.

The event held at Ardlethen Farm, includes a weekend full of clay target shooting and attracts the best target shooters from across Scotland. The thrill-packed weekend incorporates family fun and plenty of day activities for young ones.

The weekend will host 200 people per day and will see entries for selection for the Scottish Team in a bid to shoot in the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The family-run business has been a proud supporter of Friends of ANCHOR, organising events such as bingo nights, raffles, corporate barbeques and festive stands to raise funds for the cause.

The third annual event has been a major highlight for James Jamieson who says: “We welcome many expert shooters to the North-east to take part in two prestigious events, never held together before. All this with the benefit of generating further funds for Friends of ANCHOR, a charity close to our hearts.”

Friends of ANCHOR’S PR and Fundraising Manager, Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “It has been an incredible opportunity for Friends of ANCHOR to be a part of the hugely popular clay pigeon shoot.

"We are so thankful to our corporate partners, James Jamieson Construction for their support of the charity over the past two years. Not just financially but with the family’s personal time and support they’ve gifted too."

Sarah continued: “Every single penny that James Jamieson Construction has raised and will continue to raise will go directly to helping make a difference in the lives of cancer patient across the North-east.”

The funds raised from the clap pigeon shoot in support of Friends of ANCHOR will go directly to the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign, Dream Big, to recruit a world-class cancer research team to the North-east.