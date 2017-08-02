The Duke of Edinburgh carried out his final public engagement this week and we want to know if any of our Facebook friends have ever met him?

At the age of 96, the longest-serving consort in British history carried out his 22,219th solo engagement, before stepping back from the public eye.

It was announced in May that The Duke would no longer undertake his own programme of engagements, though he may still accompany the Queen from time to time.

Have you ever met The Duke of Edinburgh during his time in Aberdeenshire? If so, we'd love to see any photos you may have or memories you'd like to share.