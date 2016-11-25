Hair today, gone tomorrow!

This year's Peterhead Panto dame, Alasdair Corbett, will be undertaking some serious pampering in preparation for the role.

Alasdair, who will play 'Untie Bunty' in Peter Pan, will undergo a leg wax on Wednesday,November 30, ensuring his legs are super smooth for his leading role in the panto, which starts its seasonal run on Friday, December 2.

But it's all in a good cause as he will be raising funds for the Buy Benaiah project at the same time.

Alasdair told The Buchanie: "Buy Benaiah is our chosen charity for Centre Stage Production's upcoming Christmas concert, and I'm sure everyone will agree that it is a very worthwhile cause.

"I would be so grateful if anyone can spare anything they can to sponsor me! After all, I'm sure many people will be happy to see me endure some pain!"

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so at Just Giving page:https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/centrestagepeterhead