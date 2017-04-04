Great Friday Fun Day with Green Spaces

Peterhead Projects’ Green Spaces initiative is gearing up for an egg-stravaganza of family fun this Easter.

A host of healthy outdoor activities are planned for Friday, April 14 at the Dales Park pavilion and playing fields to encourage local people to make better use of their green spaces network.

Green Spaces Officer Lewis Swales has been hard at work planning an egg-citing range of attractions and events from 10 till 4pm for all ages.

He said: “The Great Friday Fun Day will have lots of great activities including a mobile rock climbing wall, the excellent Shape Up Peterhead family fun club, kite flying, tipis, Easter arts, crafts and stalls.

“There will also be a tasty barbecue and free healthy snacks for participants.

“Our Green Spaces project is focused 100% on getting our community back out into the fresh air to enjoy our green areas such as Dales, Meethill and Collieburn and start kickstarting some ideas for new activities and attractions.

“Bring the whole family along to Dales on the 14th and see and hear for yourself what could be achieved – there’s something for everybody!”

There will also be a number of stalls free for groups, organisations and individuals to get involved on the day - visit the Green Spaces Facebook page for details of how to get involved and for regular updates.

Funded by the Big Lottery for a period of three years, the Green Spaces project employs an officer to work with all sectors of the community to develop connectivity of our town’s green areas, enabling people to develop and deliver projects within Peterhead.

For more information on the Great Friday Fun Day or green spaces in general, call Lewis on 01779 478950, email greenspaces@peterheadprojects.co.uk or make contact through facebook.com/greenspacespeterhead.