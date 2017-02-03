Grangepark celebrates the Bard

Peterhead’s Grangepark care home celebrated the Bard in style recently.

Staff and residents enjoyed traditional haggis, neeps and tatties on Burns night, as well as recitations and music.

A traditional start.

Manageress at the home, Jennifer Lauder, entertained with a few songs, while David Davidson also took to the floor to sing some Scottish favourites.

Poetry on the night was provided by pupils from Clerkhill School, while the haggis was piped in by local piper Amy McRobbie.

Gary Collins address the haggis in true Rabbie Burns tradition, providing great entertainment for his captive audience.

The haggis on the night was supplied by local butcher Kevin Coutts, while Morrisons also donated a 3.5kg haggis for the residents to enjoy.

Gary Collins addresses the haggis.

The evening was a huge success and a grand total of £575 was raised for the residents’ fund.

Residents were looking forward to a traditional night.

Clerkhill pupils take to the floor.

Poetry was provided by Clerkhill School pupils.

Singing some Scottish favourites.