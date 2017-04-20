Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags head to Saplinbrae

This Sunday a record breaking 40 ladies will take part in Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags event at Saplinbrae House Hotel Mintlaw.

The event which is an afternoon tea clay shoot sees ladies travelling from all over the North East of Scotland to take part.

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags Scotland’s foremost all ladies shooting club was founded by Mhairi Morriss.

She explained: “We are unique in that our shooting events are hosted at stunning venues throughout the area and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate.

"But there is no joining fee and ladies come to whichever events they fancy.”

The Glad Rag ladies have enjoyed shooting at a host of stunning venues around North East Scotland including Raemoir House Hotel, Pittodrie House Hotel, Menie Estate, Kincardine Castle, Candacraig House, Findrack Estate and Gordon Castle in Fochabers.

Ladies are matched with others of similar experience and given an Instructor and targets to suit them. If you have never shot before do not worry you will be taught the basics and will be hitting simple targets in no time.

For the more experienced ladies the targets will of course be more challenging.