Gin tasting with a film in New Deer hall

New Deer public hall will host a gin tasting event this weekend followed by the film Cocktail.

The hall will be the venue for the screening which will take place on Saturday, October 7.

Food for Thought, the village's local delicatessen, will bring a selection of Scottish gins for folk to try with written tasting notes. Four tastings are included in the ticket price and you can then purchase more drinks if you want.

The event starts at 6pm and is followed at 7.30pm by the blockbuster film from the eighties, Cocktail, starring a young Tom Cruise.

This romantic comedy-drama tells the story of a young New York business student, played by Tom Cruise, who takes up bar-tendering to make ends meet. He moves to Jamaica to take a job in a bar and falls in love.

The film features 17 songs from the eighties which will get folk dancing in the aisles.

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter said: “This is a new venture for us and promises to be a really enjoyable and fun evening in the hall.

"Food for Thought is very knowledgeable about the gin they sell so will be an informative as well as very tasty event. To complement the gin we chose the film, Cocktail as it is a feel-good comedy with a great soundtrack," she added.

Tickets are priced at £20 for film and tasting or £5 for film only. It is expected that tickets will be in high demand so be sure to get yours quickly from either Food for Thought, 01771 644366 or The Pharmacy, 01771 644217. They are also available on line from www.neatshows.org.uk .

This event is an over 18s only and ID will be required.