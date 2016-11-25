Get ready for Christmas with a lovely film in New Deer Hall

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) is being shown in New Deer Public Hall on Sunday, December 4, at 2pm.

This beautiful and heart-warming film is about the spirit of Christmas and the belief in Santa Claus.

After meeting a special department store Santa, who is convinced he is the real thing, a little girl discovers dreams do come true if you really believe.

Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter said: “Miracle on 34th Street will be a lovely start to the Christmas celebrations and will put everyone in a festive mood. Ice cream, popcorn and soft drinks will be on sale as usual.”

Tickets are £5 & £4 (under 16 )and are available from The Pharmacy 01771644217, Food for Thought 01771644366, or online from www.neatshows.org.uk or you can pay on the door on the day.

This film showing is made possible by the support of North East Arts Touring Ltd, supported by Creative Scotland , Aberdeenshire Council and BFI.