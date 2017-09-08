Get pedaling at cycle event

A 21 mile long circular cycle ride will be held later this month to mark Scottish Climate Week.

The circular cycle ride will start from Aden Country Park, go through the Forest of Deer and Strichen, before returning via the Formartine and Buchan Way.

It is a moderate to easy cycle with only a couple of short hills.

The ride is for adults only, and riders must be fit enough to cycle 21 miles, bikes must be in good working order and riders must be able to repair a puncture.

Cycle helmets are compulsory and booking is essential.

For more information or to book a place on the cycle please email the Buchan Ranger at buchan.ranger@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Riders attending are asked to meet by the Ranger Cabin in the first car park at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

The cycle is expected to begin at 10am and should be completed by no later than 1pm.