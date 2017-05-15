Gearing up for Longside Gala

The 2017 Longside Gala will return this weekend but it has been cut back to one day instead of the usual three.

Activities at Davidson Park will start at 10am on Saturday, May 20 with the Vintage Vehicle Show featuring around 70 entrants that has been sponsored by Duthie Motors.

The official opening ceremony and crowning of the Gala Princesses will be held at 1pm.

Central Buchan councillor and one of the Gala organisers, Norman Smith, explained why the event has been scaled back to one day: “Over the last two or three years, numbers attending the marquee dances, which in the past have covered various costs and security, have diminished and we have found that it is not sustainable to keep it going the way it was.

“We are running it on a trial basis, back to one good, fun day.

“Most of the activities that will be held on Saturday will be the same as previous events, unfortunately we have had to cancel the five-a-side football tournament but there will still be netball and we will have family games.”

The popular Duck Race will return on Thursday, May 18 at The Burn starting at 6.30pm.

Ducks are priced at £1 available at Longside Football Club, Londis Shop, Longside Golf Club, Claire’s Cakes, Symposium Coffee House (Longside) or by contacting a committee member.

An Adults Tennis Tournament at the Tennis Club will be held on Friday, May 19.

Those wishing to go along are advised to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Meanwhile on the Saturday there will be a range of activites for all ages including Yee’s Hunga Kids/Adults Martial ​​​​​​ Arts Display & Lion Dance, The Little Belly Dancers, Pet Parade, Dansation, Highland Dancers, The Little Belly Dancers, Fancy Dress Competition, Dansation and Highland Dancers.

Teas and coffees will be available in the Main Tent all day and stalls will be in the three Small Tents from 12pm to 4pm.

Also on Saturday there will be an Ice Cream Van, Burger Van, Bouncy Castles, Segways, Guarama Street Band and a Treasure Hunt.

A Disco featuring DJ Jasper will be held at Longside Social Club in the evening from 7pm to 12am.

Tickets are available from the Londis Shop priced at £5 for adults and under 15s get in for free.

For more information including times of each activity and the latest updates visit the Longside Gala page on Facebook.