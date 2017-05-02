Gearing up for another successful heritage festival

This year's Buchan Heritage Festival will be held in Strichen from May 19 to 21 - and it's set to be a fantastic family event.

This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, May 19 with the popular pre-festival dance which will be held in the Ritchie Hall, Strichen. Music for the evening will be provided by the ever popular Garioch Blend, and tickets are priced at £6.

Throughout Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9.30am there will be various competitions held throughout the day. If you fancyhaving a go at Doric Verse, story-telling,singing - both ballad and bothy ballad, entering the many instrumental competitions take a look at the society's website for entry requirements and times. New entrants will be made very welcome.

Between noon and 1pm there will be a concert in the Ritchie Hall. Various artists will do a turn, so make sure you head along and enjoy a plate stovies, during the entertainment. Refreshments will be available throughout the day in the Ritchie Hall.

On Saturdayat 6:30pm why not head along and enjoy the prize winners concert, with tickets just £6 for a super evening's entertainment.

Following on from the concert is the ceilidh and dance which is a free event beginning at approximately 9pm. Dancing will again be to the Garioch Blend.

Sunday sees the end of the weekend where the Royal British Legion Hall is the venue for the farewell ceilidh. Again performers willing to do a turn will be most welcome. This event begins at 2pm.

For tickets please contact Marlene Lowe in the first instance on 01771 637344 or Margaret Gordon on 01779 821387.