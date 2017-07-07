Gearing up for 170th New Deer Show

All roads lead to Craigieford Park, New Deer next weekend as the 170th annual agricultural show gets underway.

The two-day show is set to attract thousands to the Buchan village, with a host of entertainment set to cater for all ages.

The fun begins on Friday, July 14, with a comedy night with Jim Smith & Friends.

Admission is £10 and this is open to over 18s only.

Saturday sees horse, cattle, sheep, fur and feather classes take place as well as a young handlers’ competition and YFC tug-o-war.

There will also be a tractor fest, a Clydesdale horse demo, children’s fancy dress, a pet parade and races, the popular baby show and music from Buckie Pipe Band.

Saturday night will see the traditional marquee dances - with music by DJ Jasper from 4pm and the dance itself from 8pm. Admission is £10 which is payable at the door. Strictly over 18s only.

Sunday will feature vintage and classic vehicdles, demonstrations, a truck fest and companion dog show, pony club games, horse jumping, tractor pulling, clay pigeon shooting, YFC skills competition, children’s races and stock judging.

Over both days there will be a 100 years of Ford celebration, a plough to harvest display and a special 170th New Deer Show celebration.

There will also be various trade stands, food and craft, industrial and education marquees.

So make sure you head to New Deer this weekend for a fantastic two days of activities for all the family.