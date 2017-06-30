Fundraiser pulls in £2,000 for charity

A charity truck pull in aid of Cancer Research’s Peterhead Relay for Life, has raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

Buchan woman Samantha Edmiston successfully pulled the 2.5 ton truck over a distance of 30m at the fundraising event, which was held at Powerzone Strength Gym in Boddam on Sunday, June 25.

There were plenty of folk willing to give it a try.

The truck pull fun was part of a family fun afternoon with members of the public also getting the chance to test their strength by pulling a truck, with a £5 donation to the cause from all those who took up the challenge.

As well as the main event, there were plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained, including a bouncy castle, food and drink, water balloons, a lucky dip, and a mini truck pull for the children.

Samantha decided to undertake the epic challenge in aid of the Peterhead Relay for Life team of Maureen Edmiston, who is a cancer survivor and Sam’s mother.

Speaking after the event, Sam told The Buchanie: “It was absolutely brilliant and we had a fantastic day.

A mini truck pull event was held for the youngsters.

“There was a great atmosphere and we had lots of folk there and everyone took part.

“I managed to successfully pull to 2.5 ton truck and we managed to raise £2,107 for Cancer Research.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported the event.”