Funbox heading to Fraserburgh

Jings, crivens, help ma boab! The Funbox gang are coming to Fraserburgh for the very first time and you’re invited to join in with the hootenanny with their brand new show for 2017, Highland Fling.

Its been non stop for Funbox since their first show in 2015, and now the former Singing Kettle trio have nine shows, six DVDs, five CDs and 28 costumes to their name as they embark on their ninth tour in twp years.

When it was made clear that the Singing Kettle was not for sale, Gary, Anya and Kevin took their first steps into business.

“We knew we could write songs, perform and make music, but none of us had any real experience of running a business.

“We just went into it head first.” says Gary.

“Our Pirates and Princesses tour was funded out of our own pockets and a Crowdfunding campaign that saw us raise over 20k in four weeks thanks to the support of our fans.

“We’ve been described as fresh and edgier than before. Even the big people are enjoying it!”

Packed with family favourites like ‘Did you ever see a Lassie?’, ‘The Green Grass grew’, and ‘Ye cannae shove yer Granny’, as well as brand new songs, Highland Fling will be at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Sunday, July 30 at 12pm/3pm.

Tickets for the show are available from Fraserburgh Leisure Centre by calling 01346 516663.