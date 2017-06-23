Fun for all the family at Kirkburn Court Fete

The sun shone for Peterhead Kirkburn Court’s annual fete last weekend.

A host of activities were laid on for residents, their families, friends and staff at the care home, with a fantastic £1,803 being raised.

There was fun for all the family - no matter how young or old.

Home manager, David Garland, told The Buchanie: “It was an absolutely fantastic day for all concerned.

“It was a really positive event and we raised a super total which will go towards the residents fund.

“We had a farmers market, face painting, hook-a-duck, and an old Green Goddess fire engine which was available for folk to have their photos with.

“The weather was superb - probably one of the hottest days we’ve had this year and it was great to see family, friends and relatives, as well as staff and residents, all come together to enjoy the event.”

Hook-a-duck kept the kids (and adults) amused throughout the afternoon.

David said that aside from raffles which had been on sale a couple of weeks before the event, the rest of the cash had been raised on the day.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along to support the fete and all who donated raffles and prizes,” he added.