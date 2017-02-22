Focus on Green Spaces with expedition

With the better weather and brighter nights heading our way, a local community group is hosting a photography expedition to capture the town’s environmental beauty.

The guided walk from 4pm on Wednesday, March 1 is being hosted by Green Spaces Officer Lewis Swales who says it will be a great opportunity for photographers of all skill levels to explore Peterhead’s great outdoors and showcase their favourite aspects with the click of a button.

Accompanying the expedition will be local photographer William McNeil who will lead the walk from the town centre to Towerhill while offering helpful tips and tricks to improve your photography.

Pictures taken by the participants can also be submitted on the Green Spaces Facebook page to be showcased to a wider online audience.

Lewis Swales explained: “This event is open to all ages and abilities, and it’s important that people know this is all about enjoyment - don’t worry if you don’t have all the latest professional gear – take your phone to capture some shots!

“We are hoping to run this as a regular event to take in all aspects of our green environment but it will depend on the popularity of this trail finder activity so we hope lots of people will come and join us.”

Booking is required as numbers will be limited initially, so to secure your spot on the expedition call Lewis on 01779 478950, email greenspaces@peterheadprojects.co.uk or make contact through facebook.com/greenspacespeterhead.