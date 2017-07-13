Float on down Queen Street!

Fancy taking part in this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week parade?

Well, there’s still time to get your float booked in and decorated to look its best for the Asco Carnival Parade which will take place on Saturday, July 22, at 2pm.

Since 1962 the carnival parade has been a firm fixture in the Scottish Week Calendar.

That’s 55 years of weird, wonderful and whacky creations that promote the town’s clubs, organisations, churches and local businesses.

The parade is a highlight to the week, with young and old, visitors and townsfolk lining the streets to watch the floats go past and enjoy the spectacle of the children taking part in the fancy dress competition which accompanies the event.

If you would like to take part in this year’s carnival parade, then please contact Karen Day on 07767 277440 or visit the Scottish Week Facebook page or its website.