Fit Like? Fantastic actually!

Elaine C. Smith, Jordan Young and Alan McHugh were in top form at this year's Aberdeen Panto production of Dick McWhittington.

The trio, who have worked together for eight years at the Granite City venue, have become like family to the dedicated audience who head to His Majesty's Theatre each year for another serving of slapstick fun.

Elaine C. Smith, Jordan Young and Alan McHugh get into the spirit of things.

And every year they deliver cracking one-liners, fantastic singing and family humour tinged on the side of caution with more adult-orientated jokes.

This year's production was no different and started off with a special newsflash from a familiar face in the North-east (no spoilers here!) which set the scene for a journey into pantoland that the audience won't forget in a hurry.

As normal there were the usual references to Aberdeen's many well-known areas as well as the towns and villages surrounding it. And, of course, it wouldn't be the Aberdeen panto without a mention of City rivals Dundee.

Ad-libbing often produces the funniest moments in these shows, and that certainly proved the case when Ba'heid Boabby (Jordan Young) had a prop failure with a trombone, leaving everyone in stitches.

John Jack as the evil King Rat.

Dame Tilly McDrone (Alan McHugh) and the production team did a sterling job in getting him out of a fix and it only added to the comedy of the night.

Without doubt, star of the show, as always, was Elaine C. Smith as Fairy Fit Like? The Spirit of The Don.

With her knock-out voice and seemingly endless energy, she held the show together like glue and got everyone on their feet cheering, laughing and even singing like a scurry!

John Jack as King Rat played the part to perfection, with boos echoing across the auditorium with every appearance.

Panto Dame Tilly McDrone takes the biscuit with her outrageous costume.

Major shout out to Maggie Lynn who played Dame Tilly's daughter Alish. What a fantastic singing voice and had the audience captivated with her very first appearance.

Ashley Emerson as Dick McWhittington and his side-kick TomTom the cat (Logan Reid and Dougal Finlay) played the roles of hero and hero-cat (?) with aplomb, while the ensemble and youngsters from The Aberdeen Academy of Dance, put in a sterling performance with foot and pitch-perfect moves.

It was a fantastic night of fun, with many highlights, but for me the short-sleeved shirt sketch and the sea shanty song stood out. Oh, and not to mention the reference to the US President elect...but I'll not spoil the fun.

Well done to all involved in what is yet another fantastic panto offering from His Majesty's Theatre. If you haven't got a ticket yet I'd advise you to get one as soon as possible.

The show runs until Sunday, January 8, with evening performances at 7pm and matinee shows throughout the run. You can find out more at the website www.aberdeenperformingarts.com