Fireworks and stories at Aden-een

Aden Country Park will once again be the setting for a celebration of culture and community as Aden-een: The Shell Fireworks Parade returns on Friday (November 3).

This year is a celebration of the great Scottish teller of tales, Robert Louis Stevenson, best known for Treasure Island, Kidnapped and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

The performances and scenes in the woods will be an interpretation of the most famous and recognisable parts of Stevenson’s stories.

Aden-een is a youth regeneration project led by Modo in partnership with Shell, Aden Country Park, Buchan Development Partnership, Community Planning Partners and Aberdeenshire Council.

It is expected to be extremely busy so please leave plenty of time to get parked if you want to be there for the 6.30pm start.

There will be temporary traffic restrictions on Newlands Road (from Station Road to the Doctor’s Surgery) and Station Road (from the roundabout at the Square to the Fetterangus Road). Waiting restrictions will be in place from 12 noon to 10pm on Friday.

Those who enter from Old Deer please note that unless you are in the park by 6.15pm you will have to stay at the entrance to the Arboretum and will not be able to go over the bridge and up to the Mansion House area. This measure is for crowd safety. The one-way system will take you on the walk through the Arboretum and Security Stewards and Volunteer Marshalls will be in attendance to direct you.

On your way to the Courtyard there will be points to either pay the entry fee (£3 for an adult and £2 for a child under 16) or to show wristbands and tickets previously bought online.

No change can be given so please bring along the correct change.

This is in order to avoid any unnecessary queues at the entrance and ensure that the audience can move as seamlessly as possible into the park.

Ticket points will be signposted.

In the Courtyard the Guarana Street Band and Red Brick will alternate musical performances throughout the evening and there will be a wide selection of catering – burgers, hog roasts, German sausage, coffee and cake, ice-cream, fudge and hot donuts. The Aden Craft and Gift Shop will be open for the evening too.

The queue for the Walk in the Woods will form at the side of the Mansion House and this will be clearly signposted.

The walk will take you over the bridge, across the river and down to the atmospheric Arboretum where there will be a variety of groups performing along with some other interesting sights.

At the far side of the Arboretum, the walk will take you over the small bridge and up the hill back on to the main path where the other groups will be situated. From there you will be directed either back to the Courtyard to the food and entertainment or back to the Mansion House area. The walk is one-way only.

The walk will open at 6.30pm and close for 7.30pm, re-opening after the Fireworks at 8pm until 9pm to give everyone plenty of time to enjoy the performances.

At the Mansion House fire tricks will be performed by CircoModo Peterhead Juniors, CircoModo Peterhead Seniors and the Roundhouse. At the back of the Firework Viewing Area, AU Circus Society & Union Terrace Fire Club and Aberdeen Fire Spinners will be entertaining the crowds.

Within the Arboretum groups performing are Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers, Serena Wilson School of Dance, Peterhead Academy Drama and CircoModo Mintlaw and out in the woods will be Mintlaw Academy Drama, Broch Drama Group and CircoModo Fraserburgh.

The Fireworks will begin at 7.45pm and Dave and his team from Dragonfire will once again thrill the crowds with their spectacular display against the atmospheric backdrop of the Mansion House.

In order for people to get to the viewing area in front of the Mansion House, the walk will close at 7.30pm and will open again at 8pm.

Wrap up warmly and wear sensible shoes or wellies.

The event is not recommended for under 5’s and as always dogs and alcohol will not be permitted.

Now in its 9th year the Shell Fireworks Parade brings together and engages hundreds of participants from Aberdeenshire giving young people real, transferable skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.

With continued funding from Shell UK and some additional funding from Cashback for Creativity Modo has been able to involve hundreds of young people and a variety of community groups and performers.

Modo is thrilled to welcome the team from the Roundhouse. They have been working with Modo young people on a collaboration for the On Mass 2017 Event at the Roundhouse in London on November 12, where six Modo participants will travel to London to perform in this fantastic event which will be live streamed to a global audience.

The Roundhouse and CircoModo Peterhead will perform their collaboration in front of the Mansion House.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo. In addition wristbands can be purchased from Peterhead Community Centre, Modo HQ at 15 Erroll Street, Peterhead, Macbi in Mintlaw, the Aden Country Park Gift Shop and Buchan Development Partnership in Maud.