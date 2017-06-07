Final preparations underway for Japan Day

Final preparations are underway for the 13th annual Japan Day in Aberdeen on Sunday (June 11).

The event celebrating the culture and heritage of Japan and its strong links with the north-east of Scotland takes place at Cults Academy from 10am to 5.30pm.

Organisers have a packed programme of events in store for all the family and are hoping that this year could be the biggest yet.

For the first time, Japan Day goodie bags will be distributed to everyone attending the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speakers at the event include the Consul General for Japan, North East Region MSP Ross Thomson, Michael Anderson, from the Mitsubishi Motors Station Garage, Japanese exchange student from Nagasaki studying in Aberdeen, Kurumi Hirooka.

In addition, Kitri-Du-Lac, who will talk about keeping Geisha tradition alive into the 21st Century and Lee Morrow, a 14-year-old You Tuber who will give a talk entitled, ‘Japanese culture and how it is mesmerised me’.

There will be lots of traditional and modern Japanese cultural activities, including taiko drumming, calligraphy, Japanese songs, a cosplay competition, stamp rally competition, a poster competition by pupils from Airyhall primary, origami, kids’ sumo, martial arts demonstrations and many more – in what is sure to be a fun day for all ages.

Entry to the event and all activities are free. There will be stalls serving Japanese and Scottish food, as well as other exhibitors from local businesses and further afield.

Chief Organiser of Japan Day, Preston Gan, said: “Our vision is simple: we want to inspire communities across the Northeast of Scotland and further afield to develop an appreciation and understanding of Japanese culture, heritage and the historical relationship between Scotland and Japan.

“A key part of our event this year is to have wider engagements with our local communities to take part in Japan Day’s activities.

“My hope is to win the hearts and minds of visitors attending the event that they will go away feeling inspired and encouraged about our northeast heritage and its contributions made to Japan, and that they will be proud to raise that awareness to their friends and families.”#

Japan Day has a particular connection with the local area through the Scottish Samurai, Thomas Blake Glover, who was born in Fraserburgh.