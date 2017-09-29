Final open weekend at Maud museum

Maud Railway Museum will host its final open weekend of 2017 on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October.

The popular musuem will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on both days and entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

There will be a clearance sale of pre-owned railway books and videos which have been donated to the musuem to make space for new stock in 2018.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead Prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

Sunday, October 8 marks the 38th anniversary of the closure of freight services between Aberdeen, Maud and Fraserburgh.

The musuem always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to assist with upgrading some of the displays for next year.

Parking is available next to the museum, which also welcomes many of its visitors as cyclists using the former Formartine and Buchan Way rail line.