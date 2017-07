The 'Douglas Currie' ex-Fraserburgh/ MacDuff lifeboat is currently berthed in Peterhead marina and offering guided tours each weeknight during Scottish Week

The tours will be run between 6pm and 8pm for all wishing to enjoy a bracing trip.

Please call Colin McLeman on 07484 316042 or James Smith on 07850837074 to arrange your free tour.

This is a fantastic opportunity to see this splendid vessel.