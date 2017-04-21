Family fun for Good Friday

Hundreds of local folk turned out for the Great Friday Family Fun Day which was held at Peterhead’s Dales Park Pavilion on Good Friday.

Hosted by Peterhead Projects’ Green Spaces Officer Lewis Swales, there were a number of activities including plant potting, Easter arts and crafts, kite flying, Shape Up Peterhead family fun club, face painting and an egg and spoon race.

Young ATC members with their remote model

As well as the various activities on offer there was also a tasty barbecue and free healthy snacks for participants.

Commenting on the event, Lewis said: “Our Green Spaces project is focused 100% on getting our community back out into the fresh air to enjoy our green areas such as Dales, Meethill and Collieburn and start kickstarting some ideas for new activities and attractions.”

It was a fun event for all the family.

Members of Grampian Fire and Rescue were there.