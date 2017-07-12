Family fun as the sun shines for St. Combs Gala

This year’s St Combs Gala was one of the biggest staged in recent years - and one of the best to-date!

Organisers, St. Combs Village Trust, said they were absolutely delighted with the turnout at all the events held across the weekend.

Old favourites such as the beach treasure hunt, scavenger hunt, kids disco, fancy dress, bingo, gala dance and Songs of Praise continued to prove popular.

And the gala’s new variety concert also exceeded expectations with just over 200 folk in attendance.

The weather also played its part, with the sun shining throughout Saturday for the main gala day events.

The crowds arrived and most importantly lots of happy memories were made.

Commenting on the weekend events, Trust spokesperson, Bob Dunbar, told the Herald: “There was a brilliant family atmosphere throughout the weekend which was enjoyed by all those who came along.

“They were greeted by Minions, princesses, super heroes and Star Wars characters while being .

“And the crowds were entertained by dancers, pipe bands and, of course, our star attraction this year, the Clan Bike Stunt-Team.

“We’re looking forward to next year’s one already!”