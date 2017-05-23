Expo set to be busiest one yet

Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2017 gets underway later this week (26 and 27 May) with around 200 exhibiting companies from 19 different countries attending Scotland’s flagship commercial fisheries show.

Sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), the show looks set to be one of the busiest Aberdeen expos ever.

Highlights will include fishing vessel displays inside the spacious arena of the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC), along with the Box Pool Solutions’ popular seafood tasting stand, combined with a vast range of UK and international exhibitors covering virtually every equipment and support service sector of the fishing industry.

The expo will be officially opened by SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong on the morning of 26 May, and Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, will also be visiting the expo.

There will also be a seminar programme sponsored by Norges Sildesalgslag (the Norwegian Pelagic Fishermen’s Association), which will include demonstrations from the RNLI on the use of Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs).

The SFF will once again have an open stand with a team of experts on hand to answer questions and provide information on all aspects of fisheries, including Brexit, the welfare of fishermen and training standards.

And for exhibitors and their invited guests, there will also be the highly popular seafood buffet evening (26 May) held at the Douglas Hotel, which is sponsored by Commercial Oils, Furuno (UK) and Sunderland Marine.

Sharon Boyle of show organiser, Mara Media, said: “It is fantastic to see so much interest in this expo, which is reflected by the large international presence this year. This show has really become well established in the fishing industry calendar and the support from all sectors of the fishing industry is amazing.

“There is an underlying confidence in the Scottish fishing industry, which is underlined by the large number of stand bookings and we are expecting a large visitor attendance.”

Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2017 will be held at the AECC on 26 and 27 May, opening times 10am to 5pm on Friday 26 May and 10am to 4pm on Saturday 27 May. Entry is free and to beat the queues visitors can pre-register beforehand by visiting http://www.maramedia.ie/aberdeen-home and then clicking the link for the visitor registration page.