Exhibition on Gypsy/Traveller population

An exhibition telling diverse stories from Scotland’s Gypsy/Traveller population has opened in Peterhead.

Moving Minds is a free, touring exhibition being hosted at the town’s Arbuthnot Museum until November 14 which has previously been on display at venues such as the Scottish Parliament and Inverness Museum & Art Gallery.

The exhibition was facilitated by MECOPP, Scotland’s leading minority ethnic carers organization and through it, Gypsy/Travellers across Scotland candidly share their memories, stories and mementos.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education & Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “The narratives, poetry and photographs on display as part of the Moving Minds exhibition give us a wealth of fascinating detail about Scotland’s Gypsy/Traveller community.

“By describing their experiences of caring for loved ones, their cultural traditions and the impact that prejudice can have on wellbeing, the exhibition challenges the stereotypical images of Gypsy/Travellers.”

Vice-chair of the committee, Cllr Mark Findlater, said: “Moving Minds makes us think about our past, present and future, about our family, friends and those close to us.

“It is an open, honest and sometimes humorous sharing of memories and photographs and I encourage anyone interested in finding out more about this vibrant community to visit the Arbuthnot Museum while the exhibition is here.”

Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.