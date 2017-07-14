Enjoy a traditional weekend with Ugie Folk Festival

The annual Ugie Folk Festival gets underway later this month with a host of traditional toe-tapping music set to wow the crowds.

The festival begins on Friday, July 28, at Longside Football Club at 8pm, when friends and folk club regulars will perform a great mix of songs and tunes to get the weekend off to a rollicking start.

The night will be hosted by the club’s own Bothy King, Jonn Dickson.

If you wish to play on the night, then see John for a spot.Admission is free and all are welcome.

The focus turns to Aden Country Park Theatre on Saturday, July 29, for a special concert from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Hosted by Bill Buchan, folk club regulars (and the occasional guest) will give a free concert in the theatre.

This concert is usually well attended to head along early to ensure you get a seat.

Stuartfield Village Hall is the venue for the grand concert at 7.30pm, which will be opened by festival regulars, The Ugie Wall of Sound, playing a mix of tradiitonal and contemporary songs and tunes.

Next up will be Fraser Nimmo, bringing his own throughful and beautifully-crafted songs.

Main guests for the evening are husband and wife duo Stephen and Pernille Quigg.

Stephen is no stranger to the club having performed as a solo act and as part of the McCalmans. This time, however, he will be joined by his wife for what promises tobe a fantastic set of old and new songs.

As with all folk festival events, the Grand Concert is free, however numbers are limited and it is advisable to book your seat by calling 01651 851317. There is no bar but you are welcome to bring your own drinks.

The festival will end on Sunday, July 30, with an open session held at Longside Football Club at 2pm.

This wind-down traditional session is open to all-comers, whether you sing, play an instrument, dance, tell jokes or simply want to watch the proceedings. Again, entry is free and all are welcome to go along.

The Ugie Folk Club meets on the first Friday of each month at Longside Football Club and new members are always welcome.