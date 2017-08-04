Encounter welcomes first artist in residence

Peterhead's Encounter community hub is hosting its first artist in residence: the talented young Steven Rae.

Steven first came to public attention when his portrait of Ian McKellan received a note of praise from the actor himself. As a result he has been commissioned by Aberdeenshire Council to create a new painting. He was also shortlisted for young ambassador of the year at this year’s Best of Buchan awards.

With support from Encounter, Steven was given access to the Museum Service’s archive of photographs, and has chosen one to use as the subject for the painting. The commission will also allow Steven the chance to paint in oils for the first time.

Steven will be creating his masterpiece over the summer before he heads off to university to study architecture.

Martin Danziger, creative director of Modo, which runs Encounter, said: “It is great to provide Steven with studio space at Encounter. Steven is a talented young artist, and we are delighted to be able to support him like this.

"Encounter is all about young people and creative opportunities and this is an opportunity to help nurture and celebrate young local talent.

"Encounter is a community hub run out of the old Happit shop in Drummers Corner, Peterhead. Encounter came out of the Choose Peterhead process to develop and explore community-based cultural activities, and to assess and test the demand for cultural and community activities in the town centre, with the aim of developing a long term model for the future.

As well as running a weekly youth café, language café and opportunities cafe, Encounter has hosted exhibitions, performances, workshops, and a numbe rof events including the recent visit by Scottish Opera.

If anyone is interested in having a residency in Encounter or developing other cultural or creative ideas, they should contact Martin Danziger at Modo: martin@modo.org.uk