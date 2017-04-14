Easter fun at Aden Country Park

There is lots going on at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw this Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 15 there will be an Easter Egg Hunt raising funds for Cancer Research, starting at 11am and finishing at 1.30 pm.

A Bunny Hunt will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 11am, from the shop in the Courtyard.

Come along and solve the anagram and win a lollipop!

Future events include the Music at Aden Concert on Friday, April 21 from 7pm with world renowned musicians Lana Trotovsek and Boris Bizjak.

Classic vehicles including bikes and cars, plus entertainment from the Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, will be at Aden on Sunday, April 23, between 12 noon and 2pm in the Courtyard, and there will also be a Model Show in the Aden Theatre in the afternoon.

A second Music at Aden Concert will then be held on Sunday, May 7 at 7pm with Joanna Nicholson and Frances Cooper.

For further information please visit www.adencountrypark.org.uk/eventslisting