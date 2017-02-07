Dance, theatre and story-telling at New Deer hall

Plan B for Utopia by Joan Clevillé Dance will be performed at New Deer Hall on Friday, February 24,at 7.30pm.

The show is about how we choose to live our lives: about having a dream, giving it up and trying again, but above all, it’s a story about friendship.

Mixing dance, theatre and story-telling with a good dose of humour, the performance features classic songs like ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, ‘When you Wish Upon a Star’ and ‘What a Wonderful World’. Joan Clevillé Dance is based in Dundee but has toured this show all over the UK and in Europe and is making dance more accessible to a wider audience especially in rural areas as part of the Rural Touring Dance Initiative.

Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter said: “We're really looking forward to this show. This was performed in Finzean and Tullynessle last year and their audience loved it so come along for a different experience in New Deer.

"The show last 60 minutes and there is time afterwards for a post-show chat with the company and a cup of tea or coffee. If you want to look at clips from the piece to whet your appetite go to www.joanclevilledance.com and have a look.”

The show is suitable for those aged 11 years and over. Tickets are £10 & £8 and are available from The Pharmacy 01771644217, Food for Thought 01771644366, online fromwww.neatshows.org.uk and on the door