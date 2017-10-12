Concerts set to raise funds for Poppyscotland

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course is set to host not one but two Christmas carol concerts to help raise funds for leading Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

The concerts, which take place on Sunday, December 3 (2pm and 6pm), will feature the Kinloss Military Wives who will perform in the Meldrum House Ballroom.

Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows, mulled elderflower and wine, with mincemeat pies and shortbread.

Poppyscotland North of Scotland regional fundraiser Frances Beveridge said: “These concerts will be a lovely way to start the festive celebrations with family or friends, and it is going to be a fantastic day with the choir singing a mixture of carols for all to enjoy.

“It is important that there are events all year round for Poppyscotland. As the need for our services grows so our demand increases and it is down to the generosity of the public supporting such events that means we are able support those in need of our help.

"It is a pleasure to be working with Peter and the team at Meldrum House, and we are already looking ahead to more events next year.”

Meldrum House general manager Peter Walker said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event for such a worthwhile cause and felt this was a fitting way to kick-start the festive season here at Meldrum.

"We were keen to draw awareness to Poppyscotland and highlight the fact that the charity does events all year round and is not just focused on Remembrance Day.”

Tickets cost £20 which includes a donation to Poppyscotland. For more information and to book tickets, please contact 01651 872294, or email events@meldrumhouse.com, or visit www.meldrumhouse.com.

In another show of support for Poppyscotland, Meldrum House has agreed to take part in the charity’s annual “Light Up” campaign to mark the beginning of this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Poppyscotland runs a number of lighting up activities on buildings and landmarks across the country every year to raise awareness of their work. As a result, the stunning Meldrum House building will be resplendently lit red from November 6 for one week..