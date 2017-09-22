Comedy show at New Deer

A brand new comedy drama by multi-award winning playwright, Rona Munro, will come to New Deer next week.

The MsFits Theatre Company will bring 'Stick Granny on the Roof Rack' starring award winning actress Fiona Knowles, to the New Deer Public Hall on Wednesday, September 27 at 7.30pm.

It tells the story of Marie who won the holiday of a lifetime on a scratch card.

The winning card said it all, the Heaven - an all expenses paid fortnight in a luxury hotel. And the Hell for all the family!

Take one everyday family, heat to 36 degrees, cover in suntan oil, leave in a hired car to cook, then stand back and watch as years of family tensions boil over in a hilarious mix of laughter and tears.

'Stick Granny on the Roof Rack' tells a tale of the comic, compassionate catastrophe of family relationships.

Tickets are £10/£8 concession available from The Pharmacy, Food For Thought or on the door prior to the show.