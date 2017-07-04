Comedy duo to open Peterhead Scottish Week

Popular comedy duo Patrice and McRuvie will crown this year’s Buchan Queen as Peterhead’s Scottish Week festivities get into full swing.

Patrice and McRuvie have been entertaining audiences around the North-east of Scotland and beyond since the 1990s and are sure to draw a large audience for the opening day’s events on July 15.

Seasoned professionals, they will be bringing their own brand of wild Doric humour to the Blue Toon as they perform the coronation of this year’s Buchan Queen, Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and her princesses Karla Innes and Patricia Strachan.

As well as officiating at the opening ceremony, the pair will also be doing a show at Peterhead Community Theatre that evening. They will be taking their sell-out Tivoli show to town so tickets are sure to go quickly.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Week Committee has launched this year’s Best of Buchan Awards and are now looking for nominations.

Categories this year are as follows: Group/organisation leader of the year; business of the year; young ambassador of the year; outstanding local of the year; teacher of the year; volunteer of the year; Blue Light hero of the year; musician of the year and sporting achievement of the year.

To nominate simply go to the Scottish Week Facebook page, send them a message and they will email you the nomination form.