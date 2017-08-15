CircoModo kicks-off new season

CircoModo sessions will start again the week beginning August 28 in Peterhead, Mintlaw and Fraserburgh.

The CircoModo programme remains at the core of Modo’s work, and provides young people with the opportunity to engage, to learn circus skills, gain life skills and valuable accreditation.

CircoModo is a style of social circus. It brings together participants from all backgrounds to learn, work, have fun and play together while providing a range of positive pathways.

Young people aged ten to 25 years can go along and learn juggling, plate spinning, stilt-walking, tightwire, fire performance, acrobalance and a lot more while building confidence, trust and teamwork.

They can have fun, make new friends, get accredited for their achievements and perform at local events.

Thanks to funding from Cashback for Creativity, Your Voice Your Choice and Shell, Modo will be running workshops in Peterhead, Mintlaw and Fraserburgh with a focus on preparation for the annual community extravaganza - Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade 2017 which will be held at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

Modo creative director, Martin Danziger, said: “We are excited to be restarting the Mintlaw and Fraserburgh sessions after a period of absence and will be working with them from August to November.

“This year Aden-een will take place on Friday, November 3, and those who come along to CircoModo will begin to create routines and rehearse performances in the months leading up to the big night.

“Aden-een is one of the most popular events in North Aberdeenshire attended by thousands who come to see CircoModo participants and a variety of other groups showcase their talent,” he said.

Commenting on last year’s event, one local councillor stated: “Look at these local young people!

“We should be celebrating these achievements.

“We have so much unrecognised potential in our young people.

“Not everyone is good at everything but we are all good at something. All they need is a belief in themselves.”

One participant added: “Thank you Modo Scotland for giving me the opportunity to take part in such a great event and for helping me overcome my shyness.”

Circo Modo will be in Fraserburgh on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm in the Girls’ Gym at Fraserburgh Academy starting on August 29.

The Mintlaw sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm in Gym 1 at Mintlaw Academy.

They will start on August 30.

Peterhead’s sessions will take place every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at the town’s Rescue Hall on Prince Street.

They will start on August 31. The sessions are open to those aged ten to 25 years and the cost is free, with transport home available for Mintlaw participants.

To find out more or to book a place contact Modo on 01779 600020 or email: martin@modo.org.uk or visit Facebook: Modo Scotland.