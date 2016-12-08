Christmas fair fun at Aden

The Friends of Aden held their annual Christmas Fair last weekend.
The event was held in the park’s poly tunnels for the first time, allowing the event to go ahead no matter what the weather.
The fair proved again to be again very successful with more than 30 different stalls, selling everything from Christmas Teddy Bears to craft beer from a local Micro-brewery.
Visitors were entertained by the Aurora Choir who were in fine voice.
The fair was also very fortunate to have Mischief La-Bas who performed the Spirits of Christmas from their Scottish Winter Tour 2016.
The act was a ‘visual delight and a joyous celebration of the traditions of feasting and exchanging gifts’ See Pics.
VIP Santa also put in an appearance on the day and there were very large queues of children eager to see him and let them know their wish list!