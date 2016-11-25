Christmas comes early at Connie's Fair

Connie Chiappino's annual Christmas Fair at Peterhead's Palace Hotel proved to be a huge success.

The two-day event ran on November 19 and 20 and a huge number of local stallholders and crafters were there with an array of stocking-fillers and Christmas gifts.

The fair was busy throughout the two days.

And a fundraising raffle at the door in aid of Marlene's Memories (SRUK) raised an incredible £910 for the cause.

Speaking afterwards, Connie told The Buchanie: "It was a great success and I would like to thank all those who came along and supported the fair for another year.

"I'd also like to thank all those who purchased a raffle and raised such a fantastic amount for Marlene's Memories, and to all the stall holders who attended the event."

Delicious cup cakes flew off the stall.

There was plenty of choice for some early Christmas shopping.

A young helper on one of the stalls.