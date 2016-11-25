Christmas comes early at Connie's Fair

Connie Chiappino's annual Christmas Fair at Peterhead's Palace Hotel proved to be a huge success.
The two-day event ran on November 19 and 20 and a huge number of local stallholders and crafters were there with an array of stocking-fillers and Christmas gifts.
And a fundraising raffle at the door in aid of Marlene's Memories (SRUK) raised an incredible £910 for the cause.
Speaking afterwards, Connie told The Buchanie: "It was a great success and I would like to thank all those who came along and supported the fair for another year.
"I'd also like to thank all those who purchased a raffle and raised such a fantastic amount for Marlene's Memories, and to all the stall holders who attended the event."