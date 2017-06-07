Chilli Pipers give red hot performance

What you get is, as they said themselves, not a gig or a concert, but a show – and what a show it was.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers took to the stage at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre at the end of last month to a packed house.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers welcome young Josh Bruce on stage in Fraserburgh.

Their dramatic entrance and opener primed the Fraserburgh crowd for what would be a fantastic stream of traditional instrumentals merging with reinvented hits - along with a great light show.

The audience loved every moment from covers Coldplay’s Fix You and Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing among other traditional Red Hot Chilli Pipers originals.

They were joined on stage by the Fraserburgh District Pipe Band for a mass band rendition of Highland Cathedral and Avicii’s Wake Me Up, which was outstanding.

And one Buchan youngster had his dream come true after meeting his musical idols.

Organiser Roy Thain with a delighted Josh Bruce.

Young Josh Bruce from Peterhead had originally been destined not to go to the concert following an over 18s policy. However, after organisers dropped the age limit, Josh - one of the Pipers' biggest fans - headed along and was thrilled to get back stage where he met his idols.

Organiser, Roy Thain, told us: "Crowd participation throughout the show was fantastic and we have a great night.

"We had 850 people in attendance and we also donated a pair of tickets to Peterhead Relay for Life charity which were auctioned off.

"We hope to do more at the venue following the success of the show," he added.