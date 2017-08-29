Cellisimo to perform at Aden Theatre

The next concert at Aden Park Theatre will be Cellisimo, Two Cellos.

The concert will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 4pm to 6pm.

This intriguing title brings little detail but all the promise of a very entertaininting, informative and engaging musical afternoon in the company of two talented and renowned musicians, Gareth John and Alison MacDonald.

With an eclectic mix of music taking the audience from Vivaldi and Bach to Piazzolla’s tangos and Super Mario, Gareth and Alison will chat about music and its background with lots of cello anecdotes.

Tickets are priced £12, with children admitted free.

As always, demand for tickets is expected to be high, so please reserve tickets by calling 01771 624268 or 07729 791482.

You can also purchase tickets on the door on the day or email thefriendsofaden@gmail.com

Meanwhile, Sunday, October 1, will see a performance by the Heller Quartet from 4pm to 6pm.

Jean Fletcher, Rutch Kalitski, Sandra Campbell and Gareth John will be performing works by Beethoven and Borodin. Again, tickets are £12.