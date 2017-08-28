Carnival for CLIC Sargent at Toon store

Morrisons Staff are bringing the Carnival to Peterhead this September with a jam packed, fun filled day for all the family.

Join in the fun on Saturday, September 2 from 10am-3pm.

The line-up includes a bouncy castle and mascots kindly donated by Get Set Bounce, music from Buchan Community Radio, dance displays from Solo Style Dance Group, superhero & princess and face painting from Love Rara, and an exciting tombola.

Miss European Charity 2016 will also be attending and guests are invited to get into the Carnival spirit.

The store have already raised over £4,000 for their new charity partner CLIC Sargent, and have lots of exciting events planned over the next three years to boost this total and support children and young people facing cancer.



CLIC Sargent plans to use funds raised by Morrisons colleagues and customers over the next three years, to increase the amount of financial support it provides to young people and families who are struggling with the extra living expenses a cancer diagnosis brings, like long-distance travel for specialist treatment.

The UK-wide charity will also expand its specialist nursing programme, which maximises the amount of time that young people can spend safely at home, and invest in other essential projects that will reduce the devastating impact of cancer on young lives.

Sheena Irvine, Community Champion at the Peterhead branch of Morrisons said: “We’re delighted that the money we raise over the next three years will help families here in Peterhead and across the country. We’re really looking forward to our Carnival day and hope to see lots of local families attending.”

Donna Bednarek, Local Fundraising Engagement Manager, CLIC Sargent said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Morrisons Peterhead for their continued support.

"Our nurses, social workers and other frontline staff across the UK work tirelessly to limit the damage cancer causes beyond a child or young person's health.

“Now together with Morrisons colleagues, we’ll be able to stop cancer destroying more young lives than ever."

Last year, across the UK, CLIC Sargent supported around 7,100 children and young people with cancer and their families and awarded over £1.11 million in financial aid.

This figure includes 817 young patients and their families from Scotland, who received over £82,000 of financial grants to help them deal with the financial impact of cancer.



CLIC Sargent’s Cancer Care Teams in Aberdeenshire work at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

