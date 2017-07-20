Camera club photography well received

There was a steady stream of visitors to Peterhead's New Parish Church this week to enjoy viewing the work of Peterhead Camera Club members.

A huge display of photographs attracted plenty of attention throughout the week, with a host of photographs from all genres shown by club members.

The club called for visitors to help in choosing which image from the selection will win the 'Blue Toon Troiphy'.

A number of photographs taken by club members were set up for viewing and visitors were asked to cast their vote for the one they liked best. The image with the most votes will be declared the winner.