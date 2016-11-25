Buchanhaven School gets into festive spirit

Buchanhaven School staff and pupils did a fantastic job at spreading some festive cheer at their recent Christmas lights switch-on event.

School staff organised the fundraising event which was held on Thursday, November 17.

Santa was kept busy at the Buchanhaven School switch-on.

A big snow globe proved to be very popular with visitors, with large queues waiting to get their photo taken inside.

Special guest Santa also drew in the crowds, with youngsters letting him know what they want for Christmas.

The school choir were there providing some festive entertainment by performing a number of Christmas carols.

Lights were placed on the trees to the front of the school, and everyone at the event took part in the countdown to the switch-on.

There were hundreds of pupils and parents, family and friends at the event.

Deputy head teacher, Karl Loney, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere and everybody had a great time.”

The event raised around £1,600 which will go towards the school fund.

The youngsters sang Christmas carols at the switch-on.

Singing for the crowds.