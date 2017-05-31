Buchan butcher lifts regional title

Ewan Morrice Quality Butchers make the best pork sausages in the north of Scotland!

That was the judgement at this year’s Scottish Pork Sausage Championships where the popular Mill Street butchers lifted the North of Scotland title.

Ewan Morrice was one of more than 100 butchers from all over Scotland competing in the hard-fought battle to lift the 2017 championship. And, despite the overall title going to Kirkcaldy, Ewan Morrice proved the regional favourite and came third overall in the national championship.

The championship was held as part of the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair in Perth where five regional winners were selected before going on to compete for the coveted overall 2017 championship.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the record entry this year demonstrated the importance of the national title.

“After the Scottish Haggis Championship title, the Pork Sausage one is possibly the most sought after,” he said.

“Sausages are an increasingly important part of a butcher’s business and although very important, it’s not just down to the recipe. The subtle addition of the ingredients to achieve the best possible blend varies from sausage maker to sausage maker.

“Clearly, to be a regional winner, lots of things have all come together well to create a very special sausage worthy of much acclaim.”

The Scottish Pork Sausage Championship, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, is held every two years.