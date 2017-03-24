Buchan artists compilation

A group of Buchan artists have come together to create a unique collaboration of specially commissioned songs and the best songs of artists from the region.

The album has been released on local label ‘Village Sunsets Records’.

The collaboration includes artists from Peterhead, Cruden Bay, Collieston and Turriff.

The album is made up of an eclectic mix of styles encompassing some stories and themes relating to the area and it’s coastal nature, but also multi-cultural in welcoming music from around the globe, to this beautiful corner of Scotland.

A theme of encouraging collaboration runs through the album, with notable local and long distant recordings winging across the internet.

A spokesperson for the album said: “There has been a desire to capture local artists and long term musical friends for their first release on Village Sunsets, notably our own Soul Diva; Lynne Taylor and Moroccan artist Omar Bin Mohamed Afif.

“We really hope this provides a snap shot of the fantastic talents of the musicians of this region and leads to further unique collaborations.”

The album is available to buy online from https://villagesunsets.bandcamp.com.

It can purchased as a digital album for just £5 or as a physical CD for £9.

The CD version comes with unlimited streaming of Buchan Sunsets Volume 1 via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download files.

Visit www.facebook.com/villagesunsets for details.