Brew Toon to supply RugBeer Festival

Peterhead microbrewery ‘Brew Toon’ will supply it’s product to a beer festival for the first time in the companies short history later this month.

Having only started brewing May of this year, this will be the second festival where Brew Toon drinks will be available, having had a stall at this year’s Taste of Grampian Festival.

Brew Toon General Manager Cammy Bowden says he is excited to see his product being featured at the festival and sees it as a good opportunity to continue the company’s growth.

He said: “We had a stall at the Taste of Grampian festival earlier this year but this is the first time we have supplied to a beer festival.

“I’m really excited that we are able to get our drinks out there and it’s another positive step for us as we look to grow the company.

“We came to life in May 2017 when we produced our first batch of craft beer.

“Currently we have a core range of four beer types that range from a Raspberry Cream Ale to a Lavender & orange peel wheat beer.

“We are hugely passionate about craft beer and anything that involves craftsmanship and creativity!

“We have big plans to expand our range of offerings and are currently working on a new recipe for a black IPA beer as well as developing our own blend of artisan coffee, which we hope to have available in time for the grand opening of our tap room and café bar later this year.”

For more information on Brew Toon, visit their website www.brewtoon.com.

To purchase tickets for the Aberdeenshire RFC RugBeer festival, being held at Woodside Sports Complex, Aberdeen on Saturday, July 29 visit www.rugbeer.eventbrite.co.uk.