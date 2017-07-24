Bloo Toon Trophy winner announced

Peterhead Camera Club held another very successful photography exhibition during Scottish Week at the New Parish Church Hall.

The club displayed more than 400 images including those for the 'Bloo Toon Trophy' competition.

The people of Peterhead were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite for the 'Bloo Toon Trophy' and the club has expressed thanks to the many who took the time to cast their vote.

The winning image was 'Buchanhaven Beach' (image 5) by Val Wrght with 'Demarus (image 9) by Michael McDonald second and 'Bon Voyage The Blue Toon Loons' (image 3) by Stewart Sievwright in third place.